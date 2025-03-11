Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Increased by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $478.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $462.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $419.70 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a market cap of $112.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.