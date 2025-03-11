Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $210.14 and last traded at $210.46, with a volume of 17577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.48. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.02, for a total value of $174,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,207.10. This represents a 18.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Littelfuse

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,708,000 after purchasing an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading

