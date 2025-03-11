Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LCTX. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Lineage Cell Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 18,053 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 312.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 65,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cell therapies for unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company develops OpRegen, an allogeneic retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an allogeneic oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 1/2a multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of cervical spinal cord injuries; and VAC, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

