Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) General Counsel Susan L. Stick Sells 2,822 Shares

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan L. Stick sold 2,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $118,749.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,524.16. This represents a 3.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Life360 Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Life360 stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. Life360, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $52.76.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.39 million. Life360 had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Life360 from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Life360 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Life360 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life360

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Life360 by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Life360 during the third quarter valued at $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Life360 during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Life360 during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life360 Company Profile

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

