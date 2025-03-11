Liam Butterworth Acquires 86,532 Shares of Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL) Stock

Dowlais Group plc (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) insider Liam Butterworth bought 86,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £57,976.44 ($74,644.57).
Dowlais Group Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Dowlais Group stock opened at GBX 66.10 ($0.85) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 68.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 61.92. The company has a market cap of £893.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. Dowlais Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 47.32 ($0.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 94.68 ($1.22).
Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported GBX 11.40 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dowlais Group had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. Analysts predict that Dowlais Group plc will post 13.5660848 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dowlais Group Company Profile
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
