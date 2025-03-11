Lawrence Peter Page Sells 100,000 Shares of Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV) Stock

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Peter Page sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$21,500.00.

Southern Silver Exploration Stock Up 17.1 %

Shares of CVE:SSV traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.24. 412,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,740. Southern Silver Exploration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$74.26 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 target price on Southern Silver Exploration and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Southern Silver Exploration Company Profile

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises twenty-five mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 27,422 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

