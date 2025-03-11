Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 728 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 18,516 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 286,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 61,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 85,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 120,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.0658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

