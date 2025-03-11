Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 70 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,273,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $77,191,000. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,452.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 197,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,637,000 after purchasing an additional 184,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,993,000 after acquiring an additional 167,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 613,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,955,000 after acquiring an additional 136,769 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $191.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.39.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

