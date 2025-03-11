Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 375.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 390.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 22,599 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 40,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $96.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

