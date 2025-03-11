Larson Financial Group LLC Has $398,000 Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.9 %

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $110.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.65 and a 200-day moving average of $107.13. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $97.69 and a one year high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $150,649.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

