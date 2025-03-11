Larson Financial Group LLC Has $371,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,025,000. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $483,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,349,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $478.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $419.70 and a one year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.80.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 59.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This trade represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock worth $3,155,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $535.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

