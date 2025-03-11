Larson Financial Group LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 7,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 7.9% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Holistic Planning LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This represents a 700.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 1.4 %

GM opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Research analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of General Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

