Larson Financial Group LLC Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.35 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.