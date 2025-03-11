L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,630,000 after purchasing an additional 59,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $398,507,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,542,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,875,000 after purchasing an additional 85,882 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,210,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,461,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $218.16 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.53.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $283.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This trade represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total value of $394,465.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,765.12. The trade was a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,155,054 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

