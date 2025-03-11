Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.220-1.300 EPS.
Korn Ferry Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81.
Korn Ferry Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFY
Insider Activity at Korn Ferry
In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,096.56. This trade represents a 22.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Korn Ferry Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Korn Ferry
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Top 3 Utilities Stocks Powering Up as Recession Fears Rise
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Hidden Gems: 5 Stocks Under $10 With Massive Growth Potential
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Costco Price Plunge Equals Opportunity for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.