Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.220-1.300 EPS.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.81.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on KFY. Truist Financial upped their price target on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Insider Activity at Korn Ferry

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,096.56. This trade represents a 22.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Featured Articles

