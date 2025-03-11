Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.22-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.220-1.300 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KFY

Korn Ferry Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $80.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $70.81.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,096.56. The trade was a 22.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.