Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a 29.7% increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend payment by an average of 46.3% per year over the last three years. Korn Ferry has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Korn Ferry Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.57. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Arian sold 20,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $1,444,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,869 shares in the company, valued at $4,975,096.56. The trade was a 22.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KFY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

