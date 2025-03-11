Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.3 billion-$14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.4 billion.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.84.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

