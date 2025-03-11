Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.3 billion-$14.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.4 billion.
Kohl’s Price Performance
KSS opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $29.60.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Kohl’s
In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.
