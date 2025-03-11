Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $10.12, with a volume of 7207929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $13.00 to $11.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.84.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.09%.

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $53,769.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,928.55. The trade was a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,671,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925,878 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,874,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $12,773,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 10.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,576,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,859,000 after buying an additional 740,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter worth about $8,778,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

