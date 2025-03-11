Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp decreased its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Kohl’s by 151.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 40,238 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 253,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 91,590 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 149.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 451,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 59,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

KSS opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.84.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

