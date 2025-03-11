King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 4,316 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the quarter. Teledyne Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.21% of Teledyne Technologies worth $262,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.00.

TDY stock opened at $478.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $491.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.11. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $355.41 and a 52 week high of $522.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares in the company, valued at $26,691,559.44. This represents a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.96, for a total transaction of $367,091.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,529 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,018.84. The trade was a 2.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,596 shares of company stock worth $18,678,177 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

