King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Stryker worth $142,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Stryker by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $369.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.31. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.90.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

