King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,291,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,614 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Newell Brands worth $42,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Newell Brands from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $10.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Newell Brands Trading Down 0.3 %

NWL opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.39 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -53.85%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

