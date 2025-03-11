King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.25% of Ralph Lauren worth $35,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 48.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,601,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 55.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at $1,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of RL opened at $217.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $155.96 and a one year high of $289.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $255.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.09.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.15.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

