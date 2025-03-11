King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $85.80 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,580 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.34% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $85,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,534,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,665,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,723,000 after buying an additional 3,692,594 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,456,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,207,000 after buying an additional 634,843 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,923,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,551,000 after buying an additional 513,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,356,000 after buying an additional 267,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of WPM opened at $69.51 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Stifel Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

