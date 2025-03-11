King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $71.34 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,603,729 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 135,927 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Kinder Morgan worth $71,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 50.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 990,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 75,194 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,148.65. This represents a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,048,707.32. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,490,996 in the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

