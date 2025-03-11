King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $56.33 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1,325.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,331 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $56,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 286,247.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 730,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,349,000 after buying an additional 729,930 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after buying an additional 173,642 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,811,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,647 shares of company stock worth $236,483,623. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.4 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,335.77 on Tuesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,136.27 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,321.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1,327.03. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,472.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TDG

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.