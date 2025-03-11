King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $123.10 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,354,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,044 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $123,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.61.

CL opened at $97.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 477.77% and a net margin of 14.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

