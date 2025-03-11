King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $108.11 Million Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,661 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.33% of Rockwell Automation worth $108,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,948,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $270.76 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $242.81 and a one year high of $308.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $257.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total value of $245,874.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,198 shares in the company, valued at $329,114.56. This represents a 42.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.21, for a total value of $255,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,633 shares in the company, valued at $490,242.93. This represents a 34.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,352 shares of company stock worth $1,246,298 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

