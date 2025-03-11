King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,574 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,556,133 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises 0.9% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 2.43% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $208,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,414,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,897,000 after buying an additional 244,445 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.2% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,209,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,252,000 after buying an additional 111,719 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,820,000 after buying an additional 66,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,052,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,270,000 after buying an additional 94,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 822,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,418,000 after buying an additional 16,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.9 %

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $126.65 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.84%.

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,819.70. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

