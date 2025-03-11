Kier Group (LON:KIE) Stock Price Down 12.9% – What’s Next?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 122 ($1.57) and last traded at GBX 122 ($1.57). 6,290,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 3,501,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.80).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.70) price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Kier Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £531.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 146.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.16.

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 8.70 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Kier Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 1.09%. Research analysts forecast that Kier Group plc will post 20.4913295 earnings per share for the current year.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

