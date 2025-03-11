Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,697,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,626 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned approximately 0.14% of Kenvue worth $57,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 438.4% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $24.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.72%.

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.