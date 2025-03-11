Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in Kenvue by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 191,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kenvue by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 54,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KVUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kenvue has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Kenvue Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 6.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 154.72%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

