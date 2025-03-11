JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 773,188 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 277,243 shares.The stock last traded at $55.26 and had previously closed at $55.81.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMEE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

