JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target to $114.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CRH. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.25.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.50. 2,204,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,410. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.94. CRH has a 12 month low of $71.18 and a 12 month high of $110.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CRH by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CRH by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CRH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in CRH by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

