Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,434,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,172 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 47.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,194,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,146 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,254,000 after acquiring an additional 89,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 49.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,515,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,505,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,690,000 after acquiring an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darrin C. Siver sold 103,671 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $11,565,536.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,717.80. This represents a 62.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock valued at $18,261,908 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.77.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $90.04 and a 12-month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 16.69%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

