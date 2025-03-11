Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 198.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 345,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,006 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 12,444 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.1% in the fourth quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 31,499 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after buying an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 133,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 73,011 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

