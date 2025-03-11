Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 10,698 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 36,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Black Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Point Wealth Management now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.82. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.1378 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

