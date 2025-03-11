Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 103 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb stock opened at $293.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.37 and a 200-day moving average of $280.50.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.27.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

