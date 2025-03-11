Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Has $8.64 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 200,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 545,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,001,000 after purchasing an additional 186,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.8 %

IBM opened at $256.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.05. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $266.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $238.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total value of $6,715,644.43. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,221.07. The trade was a 37.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

