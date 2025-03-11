John R. Schaller Sells 21,868 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,282.64. The trade was a 57.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Core & Main Price Performance

Shares of CNM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.62. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.22 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Core & Main by 92.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Core & Main by 373.0% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,013,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,117 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Core & Main by 11.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Core & Main by 136.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Core & Main from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Core & Main from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

