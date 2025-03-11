Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Stock Price Up 5.8% – Should You Buy?

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.84. 3,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 90,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.30.

Jiayin Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $524.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jiayin Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Jiayin Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and technology development and services, as well as guarantee services.

