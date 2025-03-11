JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells $1,190,338.72 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 34,724 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,190,338.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,947,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,601,328.40. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,528,849.95.

On Friday, February 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $652,875.75.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $560,445.75.

JFrog Trading Down 0.1 %

JFrog stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,441. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 0.95. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth $73,417,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,401,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,554,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 965,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

