JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CEO Sells $1,190,338.72 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2025

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 34,724 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,190,338.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,947,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,601,328.40. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ben Haim Shlomi also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 3rd, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,528,849.95.
  • On Friday, February 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $652,875.75.
  • On Tuesday, January 7th, Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $560,445.75.

JFrog Trading Down 0.1 %

JFrog stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,441. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 0.95. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $46.65.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROGGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.28). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter worth $73,417,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,401,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JFrog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,554,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,703,000 after purchasing an additional 965,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JFrog

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.