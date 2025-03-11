Isthmus Partners LLC Purchases New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 274,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 372,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,980,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. The trade was a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,524. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders sold a total of 181,647 shares of company stock worth $236,483,623 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company's stock.

Shares of TDG opened at $1,335.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,136.27 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,321.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,327.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $1,595.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,472.47.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

