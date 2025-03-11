Isthmus Partners LLC Invests $317,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,665,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,736,000 after acquiring an additional 469,108 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,937,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,961,000 after acquiring an additional 289,439 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,993,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,390,000 after purchasing an additional 110,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $53.33 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.27.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARR shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

