Isthmus Partners LLC Buys 967 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 43.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 948,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,724,000 after buying an additional 285,108 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 13.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 868,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,482,000 after buying an additional 100,359 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 128.4% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 52,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 29,581 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.06. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $22.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 15.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group began coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

