iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 194,486.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,488,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,476,112 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 16.47% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $3,215,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Unionview LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $133.39 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.27 and a 200-day moving average of $135.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

