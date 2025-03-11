iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Reduced by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $170,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,367,267,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,814,000 after buying an additional 655,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5,975.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,076,000 after acquiring an additional 532,085 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,072.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 295,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,683,000 after acquiring an additional 270,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 676,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,261,000 after acquiring an additional 174,889 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $363.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.74.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

