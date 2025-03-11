iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Fairway Wealth LLC

Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,274.8% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 3,676,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $391,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641,490 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $118,242,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,733,000 after buying an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,274,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,014,000 after buying an additional 542,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,904,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.51 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $108.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.29.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

