iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after acquiring an additional 830,957 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,983,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,051,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 492,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.82 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.31.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.